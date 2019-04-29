Police ask relatives of terror suspects to share info

The National Police Service yesterday asked relatives and acquittances of three terror suspects whose pictures were circulated to provide information on their whereabouts.

Police published photographs of the three and called on them to surrender.

“We wish to inform that the suspects could be armed and dangerous and may cause harm to the public,” deputy NPS spokesman Antony Munga said in a statement.

Munga said the counties of the suspect's origin are not known but investigations have shown they are involved in terror activities.

NPS urged those who suspect that their relatives or acquittances could have joined terror groups, are planning to travel to Jihadi centres or have returned from countries known to harbour Jihadists to immediately report to the nearest police station.

Munga listed some of the identified and officially designated countries known to harbour Jihadists as Somalia, Libya, Iraq, Yemen, Afghanistan and Syria.

He said police have already started taking legal action on individuals who have failed to report on their relatives and associates who have joined jihadist organisations.

“We wish to state that the Prevention of the Terrorism Act 2012 obligates any person in Kenya to disclose to the police any information that could prevent a terrorist act or secure arrest of a person who has committed an offence,” Munga said.

One can be charged for failure to make such reports and upon conviction will be jailed to not less than three years.

In February, the Anti Terror Police Unit charged Sakina Mariam Abdalla, the mother of the Dusit terror attack mastermind Ali Salim Gichunge, for withholding information pertaining to her son's whereabouts between 2015 and 2019.

She is charged with failure to disclose information related to terrorism acts.The ATPU accused Sakina of failure to disclose Gichunge's whereabouts which could have helped the police to prevent the attack which left 21 people dead.

The agency accused Sakina of breach of her duty to disclose the whereabouts of her son.

She has denied the charges and has maintained that the last time she was in communication with her son was 2015.