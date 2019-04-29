Nanok meets Ethiopian officials to discuss border peace

Turkana Governor Josphat Nanok met leaders from Ethiopia to discuss peace and conflict across the border.

The prolonged drought hit Turkana hard, forcing pastoralists to move to the neighbouring countries of Ethiopia, South Sudan and Uganda in search of water and pasture for their livestock.

Turkana Kibish deputy county commissioner Eric Wanyonyi also said there was a locust invasion in the area, making it worse for the pastoralists.

"Pastoralists risk crossing the border with their animals to other countries as they might be attacked by cattle rustlers. There has been cattle rustling on the border of Kibish, where Merille militia from Ethiopia and Toposa bandits from South Sudan have been a threat to Turkana herders," Wanyonyi said.

Governor Nanok led county officials for a peace meeting with the administrator of Lonyangatom chief warden Abraham Iris.

"We are here to discuss the peace and conflict between communities from Kenya and Ethiopia," Nanok said.

He said they agreed that government officials from Kibish subcounty and those from Lonyangatom in Ethiopia will keep close contact and keep an update of the border issues.

He said his government will continue focussing on peace and development through cultural exchange programmes.

Lonyangatom chief administrator said both sides agreed on future interventions such as following up on livestock theft.

"The major problem along the corridor is communication. Both sides proposed to organise monthly meetings to enhance interaction," Iris said.

He said they will open the border to allow Kenyan officials to pass through during peace meetings.

