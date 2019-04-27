Stop running Education like military, Magoha told

Education CS George Magoha has been accused of running the ministry like a military camp.

He should include teachers as the main stakeholders in all decisions, Uriri MP Mark Nyamita has said.

The CS should listen to voices of teachers especially in implementing the competency-based curriculum to ensure success.

“When you listen to the cries of teachers, they will help you realise success in the ministry especially with the new curriculum,” Nyamita said.

“Magoha should listen to education stakeholders. The Ministry of Education can't be run like a military camp.”

He said when teachers complain about his style of leadership then Parliament may be forced to act.

“We know that Magoha will deliver, but only when he listens otherwise as legislators we have powers to recall him in Parliament and impeach him even if he has 20 degrees,” he said.

Nyamita spoke on Thursday at Ayego in Uriri constituency when he addressed teachers ahead of issuing bursaries in 19 sub-locations next week.

On Monday, Migori county teachers asked the government to provide books for the new curriculum after the training that ended Friday.

The teachers said besides lack of books the low number of teachers compared to pupils especially in large institutions will derail implementation of the new curriculum.

Rongo branch Knut chairman Samuel Omwaga said for the past three years that the curriculum has been in effect, there is no progress as most teachers were not aware of it nor did they have books.

“Even after the seminars with glaring errors on the uptake, the new curriculum will fail as there are no books in schools,” Omwaga said.

The branch woman representative Mary Pii said in some schools teachers have been forced to teach up to 150 pupils in a class.

“The curriculum will concentrate more on each pupil's development. How that can be done with few teachers and stretched resources remains to be seen,” Pii said.