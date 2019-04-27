CBC training successful, says Magoha

Education CS George Magoha has declared the four-day competence-based curriculum training for teachers a success despite resistance by Knut.

The CS said he was satisfied with the turnout of teachers.

He spoke at St Joseph’s Busia Girls Primary School where he assessed the training of Grade 1 to 3 teachers.

“I have been to Mombasa, Kwale, Kisii and Homabay. I didn’t see any resistance. I only saw some on television. If you have 50 teachers out of 91,000 resisting, is that statistically significant?" he said.

Magoha dismissed as “hogwash” claims that pupils undertaking CBC will sit for national examinations, saying they will undergo internal assessment.

The CBC will identify children who have different interests and system will empower every child as there will be no failures.

But Knut secretary general Wilson Sossion described the exercise as the “biggest fraud” in education sector which will ruin the quality of education.

Sossion said the new curriculum was to start in 2020 but the Ministry of Education began implementing it without the input of other stakeholders.

“The new curriculum can’t interpret the CBC design. The system needed 'Wanjiku’s' blessings through public participation before it is rolled out," he said.

Teso Knut secretary Deogratius Owaya said the truth will come out soon, with no materials supplied to schools to date.