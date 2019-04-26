ODM congratulates Jubilee's Kolosh after Wajir win

NO BAD BLOOD

President Uhuru Kenyatta when he received Ahmed Kolosh on April 5, 2019 at State House, Nairobi.
The Orange Democratic Movement has congratulated Ahmed Kolosh of the Jubilee Party after he was declared the victor in the Wajir West by-election on Friday.

ODM said the party was ready to work with Kolosh to serve residence of Wajir West constituency.

Kolosh won the Wajir West parliamentary seat after gaining 11,053 votes.

 

His rival from Kanu Ibrahim Mohamud came second after garnering 6,532 votes.

A total of 17,000 voters turned out to vote in the by-election. The constituency has a total Number of 21,544 voters.

Kolosh decamped from Raila Odinga's ODM party after the Supreme Court overturned his election on January 19.

ODM earlier this month through its Director of Elections Junet Mohammed said it will not participate in the by-election.

"The party has arrived at this decision following consultations with the top leadership of the Jubilee Party during which we agreed to reciprocate Jubilee’s earlier decision to withdraw from the Migori, Ugenya and Embakasi South by-elections," he said.

Labour Party of Kenya's Ali Noor Abdi and Agano Party's Abbas Nunow also pulled out of the race in the run-up to the poll.

Sheik, while conceding defeat, promised to work closely with Kolosh.

"I want to take this opportunity to congratulate my worthwhile competitor. We are all winners. I will join him in building and moving Wajir West forward. In me he has a brother," Sheikh said.

Among the first to congratulate Kolosh was National Assembly Majority Leader Aden Duale and Wajir Governor Mohamed Abdi.

by KEVIN CHERUIYOT
News
26 April 2019 - 09:52

