SAD AFFAIR

Man hangs himself after assaulting wife and in-laws

A bottle with poisonous liquid was found under the tree where he committed suicide

In Summary

• Villager and wife had quarrelled over misuse of money.

• His uncles had promised to give money to buy a motorcycle. 

An illustration of a hanging rope
A Busia man hanged himself after assaulting his wife and two in-laws in Luanda village, Butula subcounty.

Collins Adongo cut his wife in the stomach and his sister-in-law and brother-in-law in the hands before crossing into the neighbouring Mundasia village where he hanged himself on Wednesday.

A bottle with poisonous liquid was found under the tree where the 30-year-old man committed suicide.

His mother, Gertrude Adongo, and sister Mildred Adongo told the Star that the couple had money-related problems.

“Recently, he sought counselling from his uncles who promised to give him money to buy a motorbike,” Mildred said.

“We are so shocked and saddened because Collins loves his wife. He doesn’t like anybody talking ill of his wife or to annoy her," his mother said.

Police are investing the incident.

by JANE CHEROTICH Correspondent, Busia
News
26 April 2019 - 00:00

