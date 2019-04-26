PLEADS NOT GUILTY

Man charged with trapping parrots from Nairobi National Park

Vitalis Ariati released on Sh30,000 bail as magistrate directs the birds be taken back to Nairobi Wildlife Orphanage

The two beautiful birds alleged to have been stolen at a Kibera court yesterday
Image: CLAUSE MASIKA

A man was n Thursday charged with illegally trapping two birds from Nairobi National Park with the intention of using them for hidden agenda.

Vitalis Ariati denied the charge before Kibera senior resident magistrate Jane Kamau.

Prosecution said he committed the offence on April 18. He was accused of using illegal tricks to capture the birds from the park contrary to wildlife management laws.

Ariati sneaked into the park without permission and pursued the birds.

He was arrested by wildlife officers who were on patrol in the park. The officers took the suspect to Kilimani police station where he recorded a statement.

Ariati told the court he was not aware that he was committing a crime because the birds were God’s creatures. He asked for a lenient bond saying he had only Sh10,000. 

The magistrate released Ariati on a Sh30,000 bail with an alternative bond of Sh100,000. The case will be mentioned on May 8 ahead of hearing on June 26.

Kamau directed that the birds be returned to the Nairobi Wildlife Orphanage following an application from prosecutor Jackeline Omolo. Omolo cited security reasons

Edited by Peter Obuya

by CLAUSE MASIKA
News
26 April 2019 - 05:00

