Jobless teachers flood streets as colleges attract fresh entrants

More students are seeking to become teachers even as numbers of unemployed teachers threatens to surpass those in classrooms.

The Economic Survey 2019 released in Nairobi yesterday reveals an upward trend in enrollment of students to Teacher Training Institutions for both P1 and Diploma courses.

Over five years, the numbers seeking diplomas rose from 39,853 in 2014 to 42,351 in 2018; those in P1 surged from 21,214 in 2014 to 22,231 in 2018.

Of concern is that the number of graduates will bloat the profession as the absorption fails to match those turned out.

Teachers Service Commission boss Nancy Macharia says the number of unemployed teachers threatens to surpass those employed by the end of this year.

Data from the TSC indicates that 216,517 teachers are in primary schools and 100,493 in secondary schools, totalling 317,010 teachers in service.

The number of unemployed trained teachers stands at 309,000 this year.

The TSC employs about 5,000 teachers annually.

Even if the commission absorbs teachers and meets the shortage, the TSC acknowledges most of the teachers will remain out of service as the shortfall stands slightly above 100,000.

Women trainees continued to represent the highest proportion of trainees enrolled.

Universities headache

Meanwhile, three years after anti-cheating measures were adopted in secondary schools, the effects have hit universities where general enrollment has declined.