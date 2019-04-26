Evans Kidero arrested in Sh68m graft probe

Former Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero has been arrested by EACC officials over irregular payment of Sh68 million by Nairobi County Government.

Kidero's Former Chief of Staff George Wainaina was also arrested.

The EACC has been investigating allegations over irregular payment made to Wachira Mburu, Mwangi and Company advocates purporting that it was irregular fees.

DPP Noordin Haji said he found sufficient evidence to support criminal charges against Kidero, Wainaina, former Nairobi City Council Acting Director Legal Affairs Aduma Joshua Owuor and former mayor John Ndirangu.