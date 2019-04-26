Evans Kidero arrested in Sh68m graft probe

• He was arrested by EACC officials over the irregular payment of Sh68 million by the Nairobi County Government.
• Kidero's Former Chief of Staff George Wainaina also been arrested.
Former Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero has been arrested by EACC officials over irregular payment of Sh68 million by Nairobi County Government.
Kidero's Former Chief of Staff George Wainaina was also arrested.
The EACC has been investigating allegations over irregular payment made to Wachira Mburu, Mwangi and Company advocates purporting that it was irregular fees.
DPP Noordin Haji said he found sufficient evidence to support criminal charges against Kidero, Wainaina, former Nairobi City Council Acting Director Legal Affairs Aduma Joshua Owuor and former mayor John Ndirangu.
DPP's Press Statement on Irregular Payment by Nairobi City County.#anticorruption_odpp pic.twitter.com/mWdPGUQfGJ— ODPP_KE (@ODPP_KE) April 26, 2019
Also set to be charged are former councilor Paul Mutungi, Acting Deputy Director Internal Audit Nairobi City County Manasseh Karanja, Principal Accountant Nairobi County Philomena Kavinja.
Others are Nairobi City Accountants Ng'ang'a Mung'ai, Charity Ndiritu, Peterson Njiru, Ekaya Alumasi, James Mbugua, Elizabeth Nderitu, Alice Njeri and the Co-Director Cups Limited John Wainaina.
The DPP has further directed that the suspects be arraigned in court and prosecuted for conspiracy to commit a corruption offence, abuse of office, unlawful acquisition of public property, dealing with suspect property and money laundering.
More: