Embu civil servants housing project 65% complete

Embu civil servants are set to benefit from affordable housing once the housing scheme for regional officers is complete.

The Sh845 million project seeks to build 220 two and three bedroomed housing units. The project is 65 per cent complete.

It was scheduled to be completed by June. Civil servants housing department director Simon Opndo said the deadline may be extended by two years.

Opondo who spoke when he toured the project on Wednesday, cited unanticipated circumstances and poor terrain as reasons to seek an extension.

“The civil servants housing project in Embu is cost-effective. The June deadline could be extended due to unanticipated circumstances such as the onset of rains,” Opondo said.

He said he was satisfied with the workmanship. He said the contractor was using less expensive materials to make the houses affordable.

There is an overwhelming demand for houses but Opondo assured the housing units will be sold to civil servants at affordable prices.

He said the idea of the housing scheme was conceived in 2004 with the first project started in 2007 in Nairobi. Similar projects have been undertaken in Kisumu, Kiambu and Machakos counties.