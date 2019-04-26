Court rejects state-Cotu pact on housing levy deal

The housing levy fund has hit a rock after the High Court rejected withdrawal of a case opposing the government plan.

The High Court declined to allow consent between Cotu and the state after interested parties contended they had not been consulted.

In a letter dated April 16 addressed to the Employment and Labour Relations Court, the Attorney General asked that the mention date for the case be brought forward to adopt a consent already filed in court.

Through urgent phone calls, the parties were summoned for early mention yesterday to expedite the hearing and determination of the case.

The parties only learnt of the consent and intention to adopt it in court. They vehemently disowned the document insisting that they had no intentions whatsoever of withdrawing the case.

The Federation of Kenyan Employers and Consumers Federation of Kenya both who had made applications to be joined in a case filed by Cotu asserted that they had not been consulted before the consent was filed.

The consent purports that Cotu, FKE and Cofek had agreed with the Ministry of Transport to withdraw a case challenging implementation of the 1.5 per cent housing levy.

FKE through their lawyer Jacqueline Mugo said they were willing to take up the case if Cotu wanted to opt out.