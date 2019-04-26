Avocado farmers get boost as China provides market

The Chinese market is now open to Kenyan Hass avocados after President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signed a trade deal in Beijing yesterday.

It makes Kenya the first African country to export avocados to the Asian nation with a market of 1.4 billion consumers.

The market will absorb more than 40 per cent of Kenya’s avocadoes when the agreement is fully implemented. Other markets for Kenyan fruits include Europe and the US.

The signing of the protocol on sanitary and phytosanitary requirements for the export of frozen avocado was the last major hurdle for the Kenyan crop to be accepted. The requirements relate to the health of plants, especially with respect to the rules of international trade.

The lucrative Chinese market is highly regulated. Chinese food experts had visited Kenyan avocado farmers prior to the deal.

Avocado is the second largest Kenyan horticultural produce to access the expansive Chinese market after stevia. The others are flowers, mangoes, French beans, peanuts, vegetables, herbs, bixa and macadamia nuts.

Presidents Kenyatta and Xi discussed economic and trade exchanges in key initiatives identified during the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) meeting held in Beijing last year.

The initiatives include an industrial promotion, trade facilitation, infrastructure connectivity, green development and people-to-people exchange. Others are capacity building, healthcare, and peace and security.

In addition to the avocado deal, President Kenyatta witnessed the signing of an agreement on economic and technical cooperation covering all sectors of mutual interest and an MoU on joint promotion of the implementation of the eight FOCAC priority areas.