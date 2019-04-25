UK envoy rejects gift as 'promoting corruption'

• He was touring KIE projects in Malindi with a delegation from the British government to see different products
• Envoy refused to buy coconut oil claiming it would be better for manufacturer if he bought it in the supermarket
British High Commissioner to Kenya Nic Hailey on Tuesday declined a gift from Kenya Industrial Estates while on a tour in Malindi, saying it would be corruption.
Hailey was touring the KIE projects together with a delegation from the British government to see the different products.
The high commissioner asked whether the leather belts produced at one of the factories would be available in Nairobi and elsewhere.
He was told he would get them at Village Market in Nairobi.
Company MD Parman ole Narikae then offered to present the leather products to Hailey as a gift but the high commissioner rejected the offer saying he is not corrupt.
“I don’t like free things, that would be promoting corruption," he said.
KIE processes diverse items including juice, shoes and coconut oil products.
The ambassador tasted some of the juice. He refused to buy Kentaste coconut oil claiming it would be better for the manufacturer if he bought it in the supermarket.
Hailey was accompanied by Kilifi Deputy Governor Gideon Saburi and other county and national government officials.
He had signed an MoU with Kilifi to set up a Sustainable Urban Economic Development programme in Malindi that will cost Sh720 million.
The British government will provide Sh7.2 billion to set up urban programs in 10 municipalities.
(Edited by R.Wamochie)