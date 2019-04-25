UK envoy rejects gift as 'promoting corruption'

The high commissioner asked whether the leather belts produced at one of the factories would be available in Nairobi and elsewhere.

He was told he would get them at Village Market in Nairobi.

Company MD Parman ole Narikae then offered to present the leather products to Hailey as a gift but the high commissioner rejected the offer saying he is not corrupt.

“I don’t like free things, that would be promoting corruption," he said.

KIE processes diverse items including juice, shoes and coconut oil products.

The ambassador tasted some of the juice. He refused to buy Kentaste coconut oil claiming it would be better for the manufacturer if he bought it in the supermarket.