WOOING MULEMBE NATION

Ruto back to Western for third time in 14 days

DP will preside over graduation at Bukura Agricultural College, Kakamega

In Summary

• DP was in Bungoma on April 12 when he presided over the closure of this year's national drama and films extravaganza at Kibabii University

• Bukura Agricultural College leadership and police confirm visit

Deputy President Ruto at Mary Leakey Girls High School in Kiambu
Image: GEORGE MUGO

Deputy President William Ruto returns to Western for the third time in two weeks today.

The DP will preside over a graduation ceremony at Bukura Agricultural College in Lurambi, Kakamega county.           

The college leadership and police yesterday confirmed the DP's visit.

The DP was in Bungoma county on April 12 when he presided over the closure of this year's national drama and films extravaganza at Kibabii University.

He returned to the region a day later to conduct a fundraiser for the Amalemba Salvation church in Kakamega town.

Ruto is said to be targeting to convert areas that traditionally supported ODM leader Raila Odinga to his side to cushion himself against possible rejection by Central Kenya n 2022.

During his last visit to Kakamega, the DP attacked Cotu secretary general Francis Atwoli who a day earlier had said his (Ruto's) name will not be on the ballot in 2022.

Ruto said he had discovered the way to kingship was divine wisdom and that is why he is donating to churches.

The DP restarted his Western onslaught two weeks ago after slowing down. He is believed to have chosen to keep his activities under wraps.

Ruto has visited Western many times, sometimes making two to three visits a month since the 2017 polls to popularise his bid to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta.

by HILTON OTENYO Correspondent, Western Region
News
25 April 2019 - 00:00

