Myths about staying warm this cold season

Everyone has tips on how to keep warm during this freezing weather. But are they myths or reality?

Here are five common myths of staying warm this cold season.

1. Staying indoors, cuddling will prevent catching a cold

While there is evidence that warmer body temperatures can prevent the internal spread of viruses, keeping warm, cuddling doesn’t prevent you from catching viruses in the first place. The increase in the occurrence of cold viruses during cold season can be attributed to people staying indoors in close proximity or the lower humidity levels, which can dry nasal passages and allow viruses to enter your body.

2. Drinking alcohol warms you up.

Research done by Havard students in 2019 says It is true that if you drink an alcoholic drink when you’re cold you will feel as though you’re getting warmer and you’ll look as if you are.

“The alcohol sends blood towards the surface of the skin, making you flush. If you touch your face it will feel hotter. “

However, researchers say, the blood has moved away from the main parts of your body, so in fact, your core temperature drops.

And if you’re staying out in the cold the effect of blood moving to the skin is not enough to keep you warm for long.