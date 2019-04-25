Is Sonko wearing a fake Versace lapel pin?

Ever since Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko came to the spotlight, he has constantly shocked us with his fashion sense.

From wearing gold rings and chains to matching his clothes with sunglasses, we have seen different sides of him.

Now, Sonko has yet again made Kenyans talk and this time it's about a gold Versace brooch lapel pin.

He was spotted with the shiny pin at the Senate committee on Wednesday where he was defending his decision of not appointing a deputy governor for the last 15 months.