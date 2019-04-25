Is Sonko wearing a fake Versace lapel pin?

• Sonko has yet again made Kenyans talk and this time it about a gold Versace brooch lapel pin.
• The pin can be bought online for USD 10 (Ksh 1000).
Ever since Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko came to the spotlight, he has constantly shocked us with his fashion sense.
From wearing gold rings and chains to matching his clothes with sunglasses, we have seen different sides of him.
He was spotted with the shiny pin at the Senate committee on Wednesday where he was defending his decision of not appointing a deputy governor for the last 15 months.
By now it's pretty clear that Sonko is all about expensive things and this pin must have cost him some coins.
Now that might not be the case.
The pin can be bought online for USD 10 (Ksh 1,000). The description for the pin states that Versace Brooch Lapel Pin is a “Vintage from before 2000 and is approximately 1.7 inches”
However, Versace has more popular pin from their more glamorous line called Versace Team logo that goes for USD 197 (Ksh 19700).
The website describes the pin for it’s “glamorous details and impeccable craftsmanship which carries onto their accessory collections.
This luxurious pin sports the Versace Team logo, letting the world know who you are rooting for. Featuring a bar pin fastening and a logo plaque bordered with gold-tone hardware.”