Cyclone Kenneth won't hit Kenya - Weatherman

The weatherman has urged Kenyans to ignore speculation that the Coastal region might be hit by cyclone Kenneth.

Through its Twitter handle, the Kenya Meteorological Department on Thursday said cyclones cannot come too close to the equator.

“It is false that cyclone Kenneth will hit the Kenyan Coast. By the laws of physics, cyclones cannot come this close to the equator. Landfall will be northern Mozambique as shown in the satellite image,” the weatherman said.

The authorities in Tanzania ordered people living in the Southern coastal regions to move to safer ground ahead of the expected arrival of cyclone Kenneth.

Tanzania's Lindi, Mtwara and Ruvuma regions have been listed as the most prone.

Last month, Cyclone Idai lashed the Mozambican port city of Beira with winds of up to 170 km per hour and then moved inland to Zimbabwe and Malawi, flattening buildings and putting the lives of millions at risk.

Cyclone Ida left 185 people dead and more than 16,000 people displaced from their households.