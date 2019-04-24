Pharmacy, Poisons Board gets top certification

The Pharmacy and Poisons Board has received recognition for top quality management from the Kenya Bureau of Standards.

It received the 9001:2015 certification of the International Organization of Standardization (ISO).

ISO 9000 certification makes the Pharmacy and Poisons Board one of the four national drug regulatory authorities out of seven in the East African Community to be so certified.

These national regulatory authorities have standardised systems and methods and promote ease of doing business.

Health CS Sicily Kariuki said the government wants to align pharmaceutical regulatory requirements with international standards by having a single regulatory agency for all medical products and health technologies.

"This will make it easier for Kenya to participate in medicine harmonisation programmes which we have subscribed to regionally and internationally," she said.

“The ISO 9001:2015 will help remove trade barriers and promote free movement of pharmacy personnel ... within all the regulatory authorities in the EAC," Pharmacy and Poisons Board chief executive officer Fred Siyoi said.