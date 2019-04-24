RELEASED ON BAIL

Bungoma MCAs deny incitement, destruction of property

They allegedly incited traders not to pay tax and assaulted revenue officers

In Summary

• MCAS were charged with inciting traders not to pay taxes  at the Chwele market.

• The traders have not paid taxes for almost one year

THE Bungoma law courts.Photo/JOHN NALIANYA.
Two Bungoma MCAs have  pleaded not guilty  to charges of inciting traders not to pay taxes and malicious destruction of property.

Chwele/Kabuchai MCA Barasa Mukhongo and his Mukuyuni counterpart Meshack Simiyu were arraigned on Tuesday.

The charges stated that on diverse dates between August last year and February this year they incited traders at Chwele market not submit any revenue to the county government.

The MCAs alongside four others not before court allegedly uttered words deemed to incite traders.

 

The other four - Ben Wangila, Ben Wanyonyi, Harrison Maina and Titus Wanyama - are market officials.

Mukhongo and Simiyu denied the charges before chief magistrate John Kioko.

The MCAs are also facing another count of economic crime and sabotage.

The charges read that due to the incitement the county lost close to Sh 36 million for the period the traders did not remit revenue.

The MCAs were also charged with other counts of malicious damage of two cars belonging to the county government.

They also faced a separate charge of malicious damage to property at the market  valued at Sh3,000.

 
 
 

The MCAs were also charged with assault and resisting arrest on February 25 this year when there were demonstrations at Chwele market. The MCAs allegedly assaulted two revenue officers.

 

They denied all the charges and were granted a bond of Sh 200,000 with a surety of the same amount or a cash bail of Sh 100,000.

Hearing is set for  May 2.

by JOHN NALIANYA Correspondent
News
24 April 2019 - 00:00

