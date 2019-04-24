Acute water shortage hits Bungoma hospital

An acute water shortage has hit the Bungoma Referral Hospital forcing admitted patients to seek water from home.

A spot check by the Star revealed a sorry state at the county's main facility that could cause a major disease outbreak.

Dirty linen was seen piled all over the wards with dirty rooms and blocked toilets.

Mary Wanyonyi, a relative of a patient who delivered recently, told the Star of the hardship they experienced after being forced to seek water from outside the facility.

"We were forced to buy at least 20 litres of water from outside because we worried about her hygiene and that of the newborn," she said.

Mark Wafula, an accident victim who has been at the facility for two weeks, said the hospital has not had water for three weeks now.

"On some occasions, the water is brought in and rationed. We have a problem even taking a shower. The situation is pathetic, " he said.

The situation is worse at the facility's morgue, whose freezers failed months ago.

A foul odour could be smelled from far away.

Bungoma Health CEC Antony Walela attributed the drying of a borehole due to drought.

He, however, said they have been trying to provide water using Nzoia Water Service Company bowsers. He said the water has not been sufficient.

"Yes, we have had problems of water and it is not Bungoma alone. We are trying everything possible to tame the situation," the executive said.

They have been trying to bring water from outside to help the patients, he said.

Questions are, however, emerging on why the hospital cannot draw water from a nearby pump that serves other institutions and never dries.

