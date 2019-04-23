BELT AND ROAD INITIATIVE

Uhuru, Raila headed to China for roads forum

• The President will attend the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) forum in China that kicks off today before proceeding to Saudi Arabia.

• Opposition leader Raila Odinga is also expected to attend the BRI conference ends on Sunday this week.

President Uhuru Kenyatta tightens a bolt on a laid track-line during an inspection tour of the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) project at Section 7 (DK 364), Sultan Hamud in Kajiado County.
President Uhuru Kenyatta leaves for China today at 5pm as Kenya seeks an additional Sh368 billion loan to extend the SGR to Western.

The president will also attend the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) forum in China that kicks off today before proceeding to Saudi Arabia on Sunday.

Opposition leader Raila Odinga, who is also the African Union special envoy on infrastructure is also expected to attend the BRI conference ends on Sunday this week.

On Saturday while speaking in Nyakach, Raila said that they are optimistic the Chinese Government will give Kenya the over 300 billion loan to extend the SGR from Naivasha to Uganda.

“I will be part of the delegation that will accompany the President to the Asian country next week. The new SGR line will extend from Naivasha to Narok, Bomet, Sondu and finally Kisumu," Raila said.

He said the new move is meant to ease trade within the East Africa region.

Raila told the crowd that they will also revive the Kisumu inland port that slumped following the collapse of the railway transport.

“In Saudi Arabia, the officials are going to learn on how to run the Oil business,” said a source.

The Jubilee administration is currently completing the second phase of a 120 km SGR line linking Nairobi and Naivasha at the cost of Sh 150 billion.

by IMENDE BENJAMIN News Reporter
News
23 April 2019 - 14:21

