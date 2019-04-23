Uhuru condoles with Moi at his Kabarak home

President Uhuru Kenyatta became the first high-profile personality to deliver his condolences to retired President Daniel Moi at his Kabarak home yesterday, following the death of his eldest son Jonathan Toroitich.

Earlier, Mzee Moi's family had indicated that it won’t be able to receive mourners at their home.

“The family, with heavy hearts, wishes to inform all our friends that our patriarch Mzee Moi may not be able to personally receive those wishing to offer their condolences," the statement read.

However, Uhuru and Moi have a close political relationship since Moi passed on the political baton as Kanu chairman and anointed him heir apparent to the throne, paving way for Kenyatta to contest the presidential seat in 2002.

Uhuru and his mother Mama Ngina Kenyatta visited Mzee Moi ahead of the 2007 presidential elections to seek for his support.

In July last year, Uhuru visited Mzee Moi and held a closed-door meeting with him and the current Baringo Senator Gideon Moi as the succession battle ahead of 2022 intensifies. Gideon is the current Kanu chairman.

The visit raised questions after Ruto was snubbed in May, an incident which did not go down well with his supporters who read a wider scheme to undermine him politically.

Mzee Moi’s office explained then that the retired president could not meet Ruto as he was undergoing a routine physiotherapy session with his doctors for the entire duration of the visit.

Apart from Kenyatta, top political leaders including ODM party leader Raila Odinga, Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka, Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho and Cotu boss Francis Atwoli among others paid homage to Mzee Moi last year.

Deputy President William Ruto who is fighting for the Kalenjin nation spokesperson was the only high political leader whose efforts to visit Mzee Moi has not succeeded so far.

During his meeting at Kabarak on Monday and received by Gideon, Uhuru said he was greatly saddened by the death of Jonathan.

He prayed that the departed soul be rested in eternal peace.

Moi thanked Kenyatta for grieving with the family. He lost his son to cancer.

Uhuru arrived at Mzee Moi's home amid tight security which was deployed in a strategic route leading to his home.

All the vehicles were thoroughly checked before being allowed in.

GSU personnel and other personnel were stationed at the main gate leading to the university.

Only close members of Mzee Moi, mainly from his rural home in Baringo, members of the African Inland Church and other clergymen, were allowed in after a tight security check. Yesterday's meeting between Uhuru and Mzee Moi lasted less than an hour.

Other dignitaries close to Moi are expected to visit Moi’s Kabarak residence to offer their condolence messages as the family plans to communicate the burial date.

West Pokot Governor John Lonyangapuo said he interacted a lot with Jonathan, especially when he ran for parliamentary seats in Kapenguria and Jonathan was vying in Eldama Ravine.

"We used to do farming. He planted maize and did dairy farming in Eldama Ravine and wheat in Narok. He used to keep a very low profile but lived a very lucrative life," Lonyangapuo said on phone.

"I remember his rallying. That's the only thing we used to wait for in Kitale through West Pokot to Baringo the entire year."

The governor said Jonathan was a man of his word.

Bahati MP Kimani Ngunjiri described Jonathan as an independent-minded man who was courageous and very friendly.

“Jonathan’s father has nurtured my political ambitions since I was young. We grew together with Jonathan," Ngunjiri said.

In 2002, Jonathan ran for Eldama Ravine parliamentary seat on a Kanu ticket but lost to Musa Sirma, his father's long term ally.

He made another attempt at the seat in 2007 but lost to ODM's Moses Lessonet.

“Despite the political differences during campaigns, we remained good friends and he was my good neighbour at Kabimoi," Sirma said.

Sirma said Jonathan had a "big heart for a man" and was a committed farmer.

Jonathan has left behind four children and a widow.

His other siblings are Jeniffer, Phillip, John, Mark, Doris and June.

Former FKF president Sam Nyamweya said, “I’m mourning the passing on a friend, business partner and a great gentleman. I have known JT for many years, having been a close family friend. We undertook several ventures in business, leisure and politics."

Many who sent the condolences described Jonathan as a humble, amiable, courageous and a gentleman in many ways.

Born on July 23, 1954, Jonathan was three months away from celebrating his 65th birthday.

He attended Prince of Wales School, now Nairobi School, before proceeding to study Bachelor of Science (Agriculture) at the University of Delaware in the US.

He preferred to live his life as a farmer in the little known Kabimoi village in Eldama Ravine, Baringo county.

His death is the second tragic loss for the former President’s family in recent years.

In 2015, Jonathan's brother Raymond lost his 16-year-old son to brain cancer.

(Edited by R.Wamochie)