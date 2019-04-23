State House cartels bribed MPs to pass Finance Bill, says Jubilee lawmaker

MPs were bribed by "powerful State House operatives" to approve the Finance Bill that allowed the government to impose housing tax.

Bomet Central MP Ronald Tonui said the operatives are to blame for the tax. He said they were part of cartels keen on benefiting from the programme. The cartels, he said, bribed MPs to pass the bill.

He said most MPs were opposed to the bill but were let down by an orchestrated failure of the electronic voting system. He said the system had never failed before and wondered why it went down on that particular afternoon.

Tonui said there was sabotage.

“Most MPs were and are still opposed to this plan by the government to deduct salaries to facilitate the construction of the affordable houses. We rejected it and our number was even higher but it is unfortunate some individuals tampered with the voting systems giving way for the manual system and that is where we were defeated,” Tonui said.

“We no longer have an independent Parliament that protects the interests of the people. What we have is a den of individuals pursuing their own interests.”

Tonui who spoke in Bomet town on Monday said the housing plan was "another scandal meant to benefit the rich and mighty power brokers in government."

He said Jubilee lawmakers have never been called to discuss the Big Four agenda, a fact he claimed gives credence to claims some cartels were behind the programmes.

The MP said government projects have always passed through their caucus but questioned why the housing project was sneaked into the finance bill.

"I thank the courts for saving the situation by stopping the deductions," he said.