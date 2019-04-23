Stalling major Rift projects is anti-Ruto — MP

Some influential figures in the Jubilee government are scheming to deny economic development to Rift Valley, a legislator has claimed.

Sotik MP Dominic Koskei said a number of key Rift Valley had been suspended with no communication from the authorities.

The idea is to deny political support to Deputy President William Ruto, who counts on Rift Valley votes in 2022, he said. Lack of projects would boomerang against the DP who promises development.

In what he suggested was linked to 2022, Koskei said at least four mega water projects and some infrastructural works had stopped, raising concerns among the residents.

"All the projects that the government promised us are in jeopardy. Nothing is going on, unlike in the other regions and we believe it is political," he said.

Addressing the press in Bomet, the Jubilee legislator claimed that some individuals, mostly in the Cabinet, are behind the plan to stop Ruto from succeeding President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Citing the Sh20 billion Bosto water project in Bomet which has failed to take off for more than two years, Koskei accused Environment CS Keriako Tobiko of impeding its implementation.

He said despite frequent visits by leaders to Tobiko's office, he has deliberately snubbed them.

"We have several times gone to his office for answers but he has always avoided meeting us. We suspect this is plot to ensure all these projects fail," the MP added.

"It cannot be projects in Rift Valley alone that raise questions. We know the game they are playing, it is pure politics."

He warned that any attempt to kill the region's projects to create a revolt against the DP would fail.

