Police brutality and executions won't end crime, says grieving mum

My son was to leave the country for Qatar today for a driving job, a distraught mother of Kevin Gitau said. The 20-year-old man was killed last week by the police in Mathare.

Phedesia Wamburu yesterday said police should have arrested and jailed her son, even for life, instead of killing him.

She narrated her harrowing experience after receiving a message about the death of her son on April 14. Gitau was allegedly gunned down in Mlango Kubwa while on his knees.

Wamburu spoke to the Star at the Mathare Social Justice Centre offices.

The mother of four said using brutality and summary executions to combat crime, especially in the slum areas, is counterproductive.

"The police squad out to bust crime in this area will not be successful if they think brutalising and killing young men, mostly in their teenage, is the best tool," she said.