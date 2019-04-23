[PHOTOS] KOT blast Sonko's drainage projects after Nairobi floods

Kenyans on Twitter have taken to social media on Tuesday afternoon to question Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko’s drainage unblocking project in the county.
Sonko has been constantly posting videos of his team unclogging drainages as a way to mitigate floods on Facebook.
However, the flood menace seems not to have been controlled after roads flooded following less than an hour of the downpour.
According to videos shared on Twitter, Kipande Road was the most affected, with motorists driving through flood waters to get to their destination.
In Westlands area, roads and parking lots were quickly flooded after the mid-afternoon rain that lasted about 50 minutes.
Ojijo Road was turned into a small river with motorists having to maneuver through flooded sections.
South C also experienced flooding. A video shared on social media showed flooded roads in the estate.
Sections of Thika Superhighway were turned into mini-swimming pools, with the drainage valves on the overpasses flooding parts of roads underneath.
Kenyans have now called for better contingency plans to better manage the drainage problem affecting the city.
Wambui Ngatia asked, "So when will we ever have a good drainage system?”
Another user Kipkoech said,” The streets of Nairobi always flood at the slightest drop of rain because the drainage system is not good.
“It's a great time to shade the county government over instant floods whenever it rains but we've been at it for years,” said Kimani Njoro
"Sonko you were very confident, what is happening?” wondered another user
The Kenya Meteorological Department shared a chart On Tuesday that showed Budalang’i, Kano areas, Western Kenya, Central Highlands areas such as Murang'a are prone to flood beginning in June.
In a statement signed by the acting director of the Kenya Meteorological Department Stella Aura, She called for The National Disaster Operations Centre to ensure mitigation of the floods in the aforementioned places.