Nairobi MCAs tell off Senate on Deputy Governor appointment

The legislators led by Leader of the Majority Abdi Hassan Guyo said that the Senate should stop engaging in non-issues and concentrate on its mandate.

This comes as Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko is set to appear on Wednesday before the Senate over his "one-man show" style of leadership.

He has been invited to appear before the Senate Standing Committee on Devolution and Intergovernmental Relations to explain why he has been running the capital city without a deputy governor for the last one year three months.

The committee seeks to know why the flamboyant Governor did not heed the Supreme Court's advisory that governors should nominate replacements within 14 days when their deputies resign, die in office or are impeached.

The invite comes after Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja had raised concerns over how Sonko was running Nairobi which according to Sakaja has interfered with service delivery.

Sakaja had raised the issues through a personal statement and sought the Senate’s intervention.

According to the Sakaja, Sonko should be compelled to comply with the law and have his administration properly constituted.

The Senate should stop engaging in idle matters and unnecessary talks which as a result they are disregarding their core mandate," Guyo said.

He explained to the Star on Tuesday that Sonko not having a deputy does not hinder or affect the day to day running of the county.

The Majority Leader who spoke on behalf of the members said that the Governor has a full cabinet in office with all the County Executive Members in office.