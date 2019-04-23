CITY POWER WARS

Nairobi MCAs tell off Senate on Deputy Governor appointment

In Summary

• Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko is set to appear on Wednesday before the Senate over his "one-man show" style of leadership.

• According to the Sakaja, Sonko should be compelled to comply with the law and have his administration properly constituted.

Majority leader of the Nairobi County Assembly Abdi Hassan Guyo
Image: MAUREEN KINYANJUI

The legislators led by Leader of the Majority Abdi Hassan Guyo said that the Senate should stop engaging in non-issues and concentrate on its mandate.

This comes as Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko is set to appear on Wednesday before the Senate over his "one-man show" style of leadership.

He has been invited to appear before the Senate Standing Committee on Devolution and Intergovernmental Relations to explain why he has been running the capital city without a deputy governor for the last one year three months.

 

The committee seeks to know why the flamboyant Governor did not heed the Supreme Court's advisory that governors should nominate replacements within 14 days when their deputies resign, die in office or are impeached.

The invite comes after Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja had raised concerns over how Sonko was running Nairobi which according to Sakaja has interfered with service delivery.

Sakaja had raised the issues through a personal statement and sought the Senate’s intervention.

According to the Sakaja, Sonko should be compelled to comply with the law and have his administration properly constituted.

The Senate should stop engaging in idle matters and unnecessary talks which as a result they are disregarding their core mandate," Guyo said.

He explained to the Star on Tuesday that Sonko not having a deputy does not hinder or affect the day to day running of the county.

The Majority Leader who spoke on behalf of the members said that the Governor has a full cabinet in office with all the County Executive Members in office.

"On the issue of the vacancy of the directors it is not the governor's responsibility but the Nairobi County Public Service Board.
Nairobi County Leader of the Majority Abdi Hassan Guyo

The board tenure is said to be coming to an end and a new one is expected to come in place in June this year.

On issues to do with the funds, the majority leader clearly stated that are no funds which are allocated to the office of the deputy governor.

"All funds go to the office of the governor, therefore, you cannot claim that the Governor is spending money meant for his deputy governor," he explained.

"We respect our Senator but we urge him to his time and power to make sure Nairobi gets more funds from the National Government for development," Guyo added.

The legislators urged the Senate to perform its duties but respect the county government of Nairobi.

by MAUREEN KINYANJUI News Reporter
Nairobi
23 April 2019 - 18:03

