Award tickets based on development — ODM MPs

Three ODM legislators in Nyanza on Monday called on party leaders to use development track records as a key consideration in awarding direct tickets.

This would light a fire under wannabees to deliver.

The MPs didn't anything, however, about letting constituents make the final choice.

MPs Peter Kaluma (Homa Bay Town), Ong’ondo Were (Kasipul) and Tom Odege (Nyatike) said this would enable supporters at the county level to realise development.

“The Ugenya and Embakasi South by-elections [which ODM lost] are true pictures. Let's change tack so supporters don't defy the party on poll day. Service delivery to the people should come first,” Kaluma told the press in Homa Bay. He was joined by Odege and Were.

Kaluma wants the party to form a monitoring and evaluation team to assess aspirants' development projects before they are handed tickets.

The team would observe and report to the party leadership what an aspirant has done after getting views of supporters, he told the press in Homa Bay Town on Monday.

Kaluma argued that this would block non-development- conscious politicians from ODM strongholds from clinging to the coattails of party leader Raila Odinga.

“It’s high time we went the development direction and stopped riding on the popularity of the party. This would ensure the electorate also benefits,” Kaluma said.

The lawmaker spoke at a time the majority of Nyanza voters say their elected leaders have not performed up to expectations.

Governors Kisii, Homa Bay, Kisumu, Siaya, Nyamira and Migori were elected on the ODM ticket.

Kaluma, who is also the Homa Bay party organising secretary, said he will write to the party about the recommendation.

The legislator expressed fears ODM candidates are likely to be defeated should future nominations fail to reflect supporters expectations.

The ODM party leadership had once said it would give its candidates a direct ticket to avoid chaos during nominations.

ODM national chairman John Mbadi said issuance of the direct ticket was successful in Migori when Ochilo Ayacko was nominated for the Senate by-election.

“There are areas, especially in ODM strongholds, where the party would give direct tickets to avoid chaos,” Mbadi was quoted as saying.

But Odege and Were said a number of elected leaders have no development to show for election on the ODM ticket.

Odege argued that ODM has been at the forefront in supporting devolution but some governors do not perform.

“It’s unfortunate that a number of counties from which ODM draws much support have not performed excellently in development as residents would expect. Let’s go for the right and development-oriented leaders,” Odege said.

Were said some county leaders ride on national government projects.

“We know governors who put their signposts on projects done by the national government," the Kasipul MP said.

"That is against the spirit of devolution."

(Edited by R.Wamochie)