Jonathan death a big loss to the Kipsigis, says Chepkwony

Jonathan Moi's death is a big loss to the family of former President Daniel Arap Moi and the Kipsigis nation, Kericho governor Paul Chepkwony has said.

In his condolence message to the family on Saturday, Chepkwony said the former President frequently visited the Kipsigis sub-tribe during his 24-year reign.

"As the Kipsigis community, we do send our heartfelt condolences to the family and relatives of retired President Daniel Arap Moi at this time of mourning" Chepkwony said.

Former Supreme Council of Kenya Muslims deputy national chairman Alhaji Abdullahi Kiptanui also sent his condolences.

Kiptanui served as councillor in the Kericho municipality. He said Moi often called him to get information on KANU party affairs throughout Kipsigin land.

"Jonathan demise is not only a big loss to Moi family but to the entire Kalenjin subtribes" Kiptanui said.

Janathan died on Saturday at a Nakuru hospital.

Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui also sent his condolences.

"It is with great sadness and grief that we have learnt of the demise of Jonathan Moi. I express my condolence to former President Daniel Arap Moi, his family and friends. May the almighty God grant them strength during this time of grief," Kinyanjui said.

He said Jonathan will be remembered as a great sportsman. "He was one of Kenya's leading rally drivers and a farmer. May the Almighty God rest his soul in eternal peace."

