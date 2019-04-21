Uhuru condemns Sri Lanka attacks, calls for unity on fight against terrorism

President Uhuru Kenyatta has condemned in the strongest terms the deadly terrorist attack that has left hundreds dead and scores injured in Sri Lanka.

In a statement on Sunday, Uhuru through statehouse spokesperson Kanze Dena said he had received with shock and indignation the news of the numerous attacks in a series of coordinated bomb blasts.

“The President sends his heartfelt condolences to President Maithripala Sirisena, the Government and the people of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka following the heinous and cowardly attacks on innocent people who were attending Easter Church Service and others celebrating the holiday in Hotels,” read a statement to newsrooms.

It also read, “President Kenyatta condemns in the strongest terms the deadly attack and assures the Government and the people of Sri Lanka that Kenya stands with them during this difficult time”.

He said on behalf of the Government and the people of Kenya and indeed on his own behalf, he wishes to convey deepest condolences and sympathies to the Republic of Sri Lanka.

“Excellency, we have faced mindless terrorist massacres in our own country and we stand with our Sri Lankan brothers and sisters in prayer during this difficult period. We pledge our total support to your Government in working together to fight the evil of terrorism in all its forms and manifestations,” Uhuru said.

The Head of State urges the world to join hands in the fight against terrorism, terms it an evil and a terrible scourge that should be wiped out completely from the face of the earth.

According to Reuters, the Easter Day bomb blasts at three Sri Lankan churches and three luxury hotels had killed 138 people and wounded more than 400.