Two people missing after boat capsises in Lamu

Two people have been reported missing at sea after a dhow they were using to transport building materials capsized.

The incident happened at dreaded Mlango wa Pate channel in the Indian Ocean,Lamu East on Sunday.

Two other people were rescued by local divers shortly after the accident happened at around 10am.

The dhow is suspected to have capsized due to overloading.

Search and rescue efforts for the missing two by the Kenya Marine Police,Kenya Maritime Authority and local divers have been commenced on the ocean.

The two survivors are admitted at the Lamu King Fahad hospital in Lamu town where they continue to recuperate.

Confirming the accident,Lamu county commissioner Joseph Kanyiri said the dhow had just left the Mokowe terminal jetty with the materials and was headed for Pate island when the accident occurred.

The materials were for the ongoing construction of the Pate sea wall in Lamu East,he said.

“Two people were rescued and rushed to hospital.We are still searching for the other two.We however suspect the dhow could have been overloaded at the time of the accident,”said Kanyiri.

A witness said the accident could have been caused by overloading.

“The dhow had on board over 200 building blocks and other materials.

Normally,the tides are calmer in the mornings and the fact that the accident happened at 10am means that tides weren’t to blame but other factors and in this case,too much cargo,”said Yusuf Mohamed.