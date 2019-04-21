Money stolen in four ATM's - Barclays confirms

Barclays Bank of Kenya has confirmed theft in four of its ATM machines in Nairobi.

In the last three days, a total of Sh11.2 million was stolen from several Barclays ATMs in what appears to be an organised theft ring.

In a press statement, the banks said, "We are working with investigative authorities to ensure that the perpetrators of the crime are brought to justice".

Further, the bank's management has reassured its customers that they can continue to access transaction services in its ATMs across the country.