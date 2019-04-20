Two men suffocate to death on Easter morning

Two men suffocated to death on Easter Friday morning as they dug out sand to enlongate an old well at Mosiabano area, Bonchari, Kisii County.

Villagers said the first- an unidentified male digger- had scaled down the 40 metre well and had already dug out some rocks when he stopped communicating with his helper before he passed out.

The second victim, the helper identified as - Hudson Onditi, 32- also succumbed after he was overwhelmed by lack of oxygen in the deeps.

He was on a rescue mission he fell off the rope he had clung to as others pulled him out, said his brother, Evans Mbaka.

He suffered deep wounds to the head and died in the well too.