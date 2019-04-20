KMTC to add branches as student numbers rise

The Kenya Medical Training College will open additional campuses to cater for the increasing number of students.

KMTC chairman Philip Karoki has said the current 64 training colleges cannot accommodate the increasing population, hence, the need for additional branches.

He spoke on Thursday in Nyamira town during the handing over of two buses to the KMTC Nyamira and Bondo campuses at the Nyamira campus.

“Our tradition is to ensure we have competent individual and adequate numbers to take to the health facilities so our people can benefit from the universal healthcare,” Kaloki said.

The enrollment stands at 38,000. It will be increased to 50,000 in the ongoing admissions to attain the required qualified number of health workers, the chairman said.

"The number of campuses will also be increased from the current 63 to 150."

Kaloki was accompanied by Nyamira county commissioner Amos Mariba, county police commander Catherine Mugwe, KMTC chief officer Michael Kiptoo and the Nyamira KMTC principal Peterson Ongeri.

Ongeri said the buses will enable the students to access various practising institutions.

“We are grateful FOR easy movement as our students will be moving from one place to another for their lessons,” he said.

In order to accommodate the numbers, Nyamira KMTC will also benefit from a Sh300 million multipurpose hall that will be completed in one year.

(Edited by R.Wamochie)