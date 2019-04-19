UhuRuto bond beyond politics, all is well in Jubilee

• Uhuru and Ruto are friends beyond politics
• Handshake has come with its challenges
Jubilee Party is as intact as it was when we agreed to work together in 2013.
However, there are elements within and without who are trying to portray the party as disintegrating into factions allied to President Uhuru Kenyatta and Deputy President William Ruto.
It is worth noting that the foundation of the Jubilee Party was to unite all Kenyans, and that is what has happened since we formed the government.
The handshake between the President and ODM leader Raila has come with its challenges. A section of Opposition MPs in conjunction with a small group in Jubilee is trying to create confusion and by extension undermine the Deputy President.
They have said all manner of things against the DP, who is the principal assistant to the President - which tells you something about their commitment to the handshake.
Look, William Ruto and Uhuru Kenyatta were and are still friends beyond politics. Uhuru means well for Ruto and so is the case with the DP.
I want to say without fear of contradiction that the President and the DP are reading from the same script and they are committed to the Jubilee manifesto and its founding principles.
It is only that enemies of Jubilee are trying to create the impression that there are wrangles in our party and that Uhuru and Ruto have fallen out.
It is a narrative that has failed to take off.
It was choreographed in such a way that the DP would succumb to pressure and quit Jubilee and form another party or resign.
But the DP, being a man who knows what brought him together with Uhuru, has remained steadfast in his allegiance to the President and the Jubilee government.
Some people were wishing that he would grow hostile to the President and take a step similar to the one witnessed during the Grand Coalition Government where we all saw the wing allied to then Prime Minister Raila Odinga undermining and speaking from a different script from President Mwai Kibaki.
So, I want to assure the Jubilee family that all is well.
Baringo North MP and chairman of Justice and Legal Affairs committee in the National Assembly spoke to the Star