UhuRuto bond beyond politics, all is well in Jubilee

Jubilee Party is as intact as it was when we agreed to work together in 2013.

However, there are elements within and without who are trying to portray the party as disintegrating into factions allied to President Uhuru Kenyatta and Deputy President William Ruto.

It is worth noting that the foundation of the Jubilee Party was to unite all Kenyans, and that is what has happened since we formed the government.

The handshake between the President and ODM leader Raila has come with its challenges. A section of Opposition MPs in conjunction with a small group in Jubilee is trying to create confusion and by extension undermine the Deputy President.

They have said all manner of things against the DP, who is the principal assistant to the President - which tells you something about their commitment to the handshake.