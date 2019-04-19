Uhuru rebuke of Ruto triggers Jubilee chaos

Last week in a televised interview, Ruto openly expressed his disdain for the deal and accused Raila of scheming to decimate Jubilee 'as he did to Kanu in 2002'.

The DP claimed only 95 per cent of Jubilee remains intact.

"I was in Kanu when Raila broke it. If Raila comes for me in Jubilee where I am Deputy Party leader, I will stop him," Ruto pledged.

Yesterday, Kimilili MP Didmas Barasa warned Uhuru against continuing to court a politician who has demonstrated contempt for his principal assistant.

“Raila has an agenda which the President seems not to be aware of. He is very manipulative and he has started this by undermining the President’s principal deputy,” Barasa told the Star.

Terming the President’s remarks "a personal opinion”, Barasa said Raila’s persistent claims that Ruto is a "thief", must be interpreted in the sense of trying to wreck Jubilee.

“By saying that money has been stolen, he is simply saying that the President is not in charge of a government but a casino where anyone can walk in and cart away money,” Barasa said.

Nominated MP and former Starehe MP Maina Kamanda, who leads a faction campaigning against Ruto, said those who have been fighting the handshake must know that they are the President’s worst enemies.

“It doesn’t take rocket science to see what the President was referring to. The answer is obvious. People have been going around the country every Sunday fighting the handshake. By fighting the handshake you are fighting the boss [the President],” he told the Star in a phone interview.

National Assembly Minority leader John Mbadi said the President was rebuking Ruto out of frustration.

"The President and his deputy have not been reading from the same script on various issues. Talk about the lifestyle audit, the DP took a contrary opinion. When the President spoke about state agencies fighting corruption and the agencies that he has confidence in, the DP has spoken against them. So I think this is a failed marriage,” the ODM chairman concluded.

Mbadi said that the President’s remarks were critical as they sought to confirm that Raila is not interested in the 2022 politics in Jubilee.