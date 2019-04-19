Pastrolists community transmitting into farming in Marsabit county

Pastoralism is a socio-cultural and economic ways of living that is reliant on the rearing of livestock and it's the main source of livelihood for pastoralist community living in Northern part of Kenya for a decade.

The pastoralists depend on livestock and a bit of substance agriculture depending on the environment in which they live.

More often pastoralists community turn their livestock to economic advantage as there is an increase demand for meat and other animal products across the countries.

Majority of the residents living in the county believed that livestock keeping is a valued and profitable way of life with a rational explanation behind each action and they valued it as expression of wealth and objects of social prestige or status and those with heard of animals were praised in every traditional songs.

Livestock keeping according to them is an insurance as it provides social links through bride price.The raising and herding of livestock is a matter of life and death.