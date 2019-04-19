MENTION ON MAY 2

Officer who killed barman released on bond

Ordered to report to investigators once every two weeks

A police constable who shot dead a bar attendant at Sameta sub-county in Kisii a week ago  was yesterday  released on a bond of Sh500, 000 and surety of the same amount.

Justice David Majanja directed constable Joseph Mauti to report to Sameta police station every two weeks. The case will be mentioned on May 2.

Mauti is charged with the murder of Dominic Oyunge, an attendant at Maximum Bar.

The prosecution has lined up five witnesses to testify against Mauti when the full hearing starts.

The officer who wore a black jacket, stripped T-shirt,  a black trouser and open shoes appeared in deep thought as Majanja delivered his ruling.

Mauti pleaded not guilty to murdering Oyunge.  He is reported to have been drinking at the bar in the morning before he returned armed.

Residents said Mauti had been threatening to a shoot a person and ended up killing the attendant after Oyunge asked him why he should kill anyone.

The officer had been on a night shift requested for permission from his boss to go for supper only to end up in the bar.

 Angry residents nearly lynched the officer after the incident. Quick intervention by his colleagues saved him.

by BENSON NYAGESIBA Correspondent
News
19 April 2019 - 00:00

