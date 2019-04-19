MCAs angered as Uhuru, Ruto, Raila skip summit

Four thousand lawmakers and dignitaries were stood up by Kenya's top three politicians and they were angered by the snub.

President Uhuru Kenyatta, Deputy President William Ruto and ODM leader Raila Odina gave a pass to the annual Legislative Summit that ended in Kisumu on Wednesday. There were no proper explanations.

It's said, however, that it would be acutely embarrassing for Uhuru and Ruto who made generous campaign promises to show up empty-handed. There was talk of money, mortgages and cars for hardworking and deserving public servants.

Raila's reason for skipping the event was not immediately known.

The DP was to close the summit that brought together senators and MCAs from the 47 county assemblies and devolution stakeholders.

President Uhuru Kenyatta was expected to give a keynote address, award national honours to county assembly speakers and launch the global champion for youth agenda. up.

The President was scheduled to open the event at 10am on Monday. Nobody represented him or read his speech. This left delegates and residents of Kisumu disappointed.

Ruto was represented by Devolution Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa who read his speech.

More than 4,000 delegates attended the forum at the Grand Royal Swiss Hotel from April 15 to 18.

The DP, who was scheduled to give his speech on Tuesday at 4pm, did not show up. Nobody represented Raila or read his speech.

The absence of top leaders angered legislators who had high hopes that they would address the challenges facing them.

It remains officially unclear why neither President Uhuru, Ruto nor Raila attended the conference that evaluated the progress of devolution in the counties. This was Uhuru's second time to skip the Legislative Summit. He skipped the forum in Mombasa last year.