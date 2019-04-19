Akasha family speaks out ahead of sentencing

He was all bubbly and excited that he was going to be enrolled in a new school. But the school rejected him on grounds that he carried the notorious Akasha name.

It took the intervention of relatives and threats of lawsuits against the school to admit the boy (name withheld) to a prominent institution in Nairobi.

While the family was still reeling from the shock of stereotyping, some months later, bank accounts for one innocent family member were flagged on the same grounds — the account name was Akasha. This was resolved.

The future doesn't look bright.

The family and the country await the sentencing on Friday in New York of Baktash and Ibrahim Akasha, sons of slain tycoon and drug baron Ibrahim Akasha.

The two brothers, Pakistani national Ghulam Hussein and Indian national Vijaygiri Goswami, were extradited to the United States in 2017.

The brothers pleaded guilty to conspiring to smuggle heroin into the US from Kenya, among other charges.

h. They are believed to have named big Kenyan names who helped them, in exchange for a lighter sentence.

The Pakistani and Indian suspects pleaded not guilty.

The Akashas face possible life imprisonment but they named big names in Kenya linked to their drugs trade — sending shivers down the spines of influential people. The DPP has said he's working on the case.

The plea agreement shows a possibility of release after serving a minimum custodial sentence of 10 years or a minimum supervised release of five years.

The term could also be reduced by having the sentences for six counts run concurrently instead of consecutively.

The Akashas have relinquished all properties believed to have been acquired with the assets of illicit trade.