Use graft cash to build houses – Mudavadi

ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi wants president Uhuru Kenyatta to use recovered graft proceeds to provide houses for the poor.

The former deputy prime minister asked Uhuru to stop increasing taxes since the cost of living is already high.

“An ill-conceived approach to a noble cause at this point in time. The government should dedicate recovered proceeds from corruption in providing housing for the poor,” Musalia told the Star. He was responding to his Twitter updates.

Mudavadi remarks followed the government advertisement that the Kenya Revenue Authority will start deducting 1.5 per cent housing levy from all employees effective this month.

The first contribution was supposed to be due by May 9, 2019, Ministry of Housing and Urban Development said on Tuesday.

"...provided that the sum of the total monthly contributions shall not exceed Sh5,000. Voluntary contributions may also be made to the scheme at a minimum of Sh2,000 per month," the ministry said.

However, Mudavadi asked Uhuru to live up to his word to prosecute graft suspects and recover stolen taxpayers funds.

He said Kenyans are being overtaxed at a time most public funds are being stolen.

“With the high cost of basic commodities soaring and a biting drought, it is foolhardy to load the employee and employer with additional taxation,” Mudavadi said.

He warned that overtaxation was one of the reasons for the high of living.

Mudavadi said Kenya is in a crisis that has led to majority failing to access public services such as health and education as the country loses billions to corruption.