Sonko blasts KAA after 'electrocution on private parts' in JKIA gents

Nairobi governor Mike Sonko on Thursday blasted the Kenya Airports Authority after he was allegedly 'electrocuted on his private parts' at the JKIA's gents.
Sonko wondered why bathrooms at the international facility were left in such a bad condition risking lives of many guests landing at the airport.
Sonko put the airport's managers to task to explain why such an international facility had unfunctional bathrooms.
In a video that has gone viral on social media, Sonko is said to have landed in the morning from London and visited the gents to relieve himself.
On pressing the flash button, he was "electrocuted" by hanging live wires an incident that provoked his angry reaction.
“Just landed from London, this is the state of our bathrooms. KAA wake up what's the point of paying millions of shillings to managers on salaries and yet they're sleeping on their jobs. The President means well for this airport the rest wacheni ushenzi. Nimepigwa shot kwa machine nikinyoraa if I fail to sire more babies I will sue KAA,” he said on a live video on his Facebook wall.
He demanded to see the head of the cleaning department and tasked him to explain why visitors have to connect live wires to flash.
Efforts by the manager to try explaining that a plumber was to blame bore no fruits as Sonko threatened to take action.
“Even at the public toilets within the city you cannot find such nonsense. What is an international visitor is electrocuted to death, who will bear the responsibility?” he paused.
Agitated Sonko said it was ironical that top managers are earning millions each month yet the facility is in a such deplorable condition.