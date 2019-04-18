Sonko blasts KAA after 'electrocution on private parts' in JKIA gents

Nairobi governor Mike Sonko on Thursday blasted the Kenya Airports Authority after he was allegedly 'electrocuted on his private parts' at the JKIA's gents.

Sonko wondered why bathrooms at the international facility were left in such a bad condition risking lives of many guests landing at the airport.

Sonko put the airport's managers to task to explain why such an international facility had unfunctional bathrooms.

In a video that has gone viral on social media, Sonko is said to have landed in the morning from London and visited the gents to relieve himself.

On pressing the flash button, he was "electrocuted" by hanging live wires an incident that provoked his angry reaction.