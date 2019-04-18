SGR extends Naivasha link completion date

The completion date of the Nairobi-Naivasha section of the Standard Gauge Railway has been rescheduled.

The contractor has ruled out meeting the June deadline for the multi-billion shilling second phase of the rail network and instead given a new August date.

Chinese Communications Construction Company (CCCC) blamed the delay on the compensation row in the Ngong area.

Work on the 120 kilometre section is 90 percent complete with various passengers terminus ready.