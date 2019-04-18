Governor Tolgos slams Murkomen over slur

Elgeyo Marakwet Governor Alex Tolgos has termed Senator Kipchumba Murkomen a coward who lacks wisdom.

The Senate Majority Leader spends his time yapping at public functions, the governor charged.

Tolgos reacted with anger to Murkomen's accusations at the legislative summit in Kisumu.

Murkomen had said the administration of Tolgos intimidates MCAs using police and DCI and targets especially nominated members of the county assembly.

He said the governor wanted the county assembly budget slashed and development funds redirected.

"I know of a county where MCAs have called me to complain of being harassed and arrested by police," Murkomen said.

He was referring to an incident where nominated MCA Emily Kirop was arrested and locked up in Eldoret police station over alleged threats against a female university student.

Murkomen blamed the county executive for the arrest.

The senator said no amount of pressure would cause reduction of the budget for Elgeyo Marakwet assembly and other assemblies.

In response, Governor Tolgos said in Iten town the senator lacked wisdom in governance matters.

“Instead of him addressing issues as Majority Leader of the Senate, he misused the opportunity at the Kisumu meeting to address petty county affairs”, said Tolgos.

He said Murkomen is a coward who fears visiting the county to address issues affecting his people.

“If Murkomen is man enough, let him come to the ground and, first of all, address what he knows about the phantom Arror and Kimwarer dams scandal before lecturing us," Tolgos said.

He said the senator has kept off visiting certain parts of the county after the revelations surrounding the Sh21 billion Arror and Kimwarer scandal under investigation by the DCI.

He said it is unfortunate the people of Elgeyo Marakwet elected a senator who has turned out to be a liability.

"He is a character who does not know anything meaningful other than yapping at the top of his voice in public gatherings," Tolgos said.