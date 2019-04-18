WAR ON CORRUPTION

CJ tells courts to decide graft cases fast

Says Kenyans are impatient with slow pace of processes

Chief Justice David Maraga has admitted the high number of corruption cases in the country is worrying and needs to be addressed urgently.

The CJ has directed courts to move with haste and decide the cases, noting that Kenyans are getting impatient as more the cases drag on in courts.

Addressing the press, the CJ said Kenyans are agitated and impatient over corruption cases and want action.

“I have directed the courts to move with urgency and make sure that they dispense with the corruption cases as fast as possible,” he said.

Maraga was however quick to note that the rule of law should be adhered to.

“As the CJ, I cannot direct a magistrate on what to do and I urge Kenyans to be patient as out courts deal with the ongoing corruption cases,” he said.

On the recent high bond terms slapped on Samburu Governor Lenolkulal, Maraga said that was within the law.

He said accused persons have the right to file appeals which could change the bails terms depending on the nature of the case.

“A case is dealt with on its own merit and it’s upon the respective magistrate or judge to set the bond terms depending on the magnitude of the case,” he said.

 

Maraga said five years ago the logjam of cases stood at 240,000 but this has been reduced to 27,000 .

 

He said the Judiciary has hired more magistrates to deal with the backlog cases, adding that they are seeking alternative dispute resolution mechanisms to address the problem.

“We want to borrow a leaf from Rwanda and Ivory Coast where the oldest case is two years old and we are committed to achieving that in the coming years," he said.

He said over 40,000 cases are filed in the courts every month, noting this is a big challenge.

“Kenyans are very litigious, hence the high number of cases in the court and we are challenging them to seek alternative means of solving their disputes,” he said.

by GEORGE MURAGE CORRESPONDENT
News
18 April 2019 - 00:00

