Chinese contractor destroys wetlands in Nyari

The firm China Wu Yi Engineering and Construction Company is illegally infilling wetlands on either side of the new bypass that they are building between Redhill road to the junction of Waiyaki Way and James Gichuru road.

This is against Kenyan law and threatens at least two rivers, according to Sam Dindi of Mazingira Yetu magazine who visited the site.

The wetlands form part of the upper catchment of the Mathare and Getathuru Rivers which plays a critical role in recharging groundwater in Nairobi.

Close to Nyari estate, the company has built a bridge over the Getathuru River for the bypass. On the eastern side of the bridge, China Wu Yi has poured soil into the wetland through which the river flows, rather than transporting away the soil that was excavated during road construction.