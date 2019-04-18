55% of secondary school students watch porn - research

At least 55 per cent of secondary school students have watched pornography, research has revealed.

The research released by TIFA indicates that more than half the students both in private and public schools have at least watched pornographic content with 62 per cent being male students compared to their female counterparts at 37 per cent.

The research was conducted between January 25 and April 3, in seven secondary schools within Nairobi and Kiambu Counties.

Out of the seven schools, four were boy schools while three were girls schools where a total of 1,141 students were interviewed.

According to TIFA Managing Director Gerry Kweya, 68 per cent of the respondents say internet, film and videos remain their main source of information on sex.

Some 63 per cent have heard about sex from their teachers, 60 per cent get it from books and magazines, another 60 per cent get the information from friends compared to only 35 per cent who got the information from their mothers.

A total of 40 per cent admitted having knowledge of someone who has had a same-sex relationship.

"Out of this, females have more knowledge at 46 per cent compared to male counterparts at 37 per cent," Kweya said.

According to the research, about 50 per cent of the respondents admitted to having discussions on sexually related matters while 44 per cent said no.