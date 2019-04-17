Woman charged with pranking headteacher

A Makueni woman was yesterday charged with giving false information to a public officer.

Jane Nduku Makau is accused of informing Unoa Primary headteacher Philip Musyoki Kiema that Deputy President William Ruto will preside over a fundraising event at the school grounds on April 7, knowing that the information was false.

She is said to have committed the offence on diverse dates between April 7 and 21.

The suspect denied the charge before resident magistrate Otieno Joan.

She was remanded after she failed to raise a Sh50,000 bond or Sh30,000 cash bail for her release according to the court ruling.

The case will be heard on May 8.

In the same court, former Makueni District land registrar was charged with abuse of office. Lazarus Kahigi is accused of unlawfully issuing a title deed after removing restrictions that had been ordered by the lands adjudication board.

"Being a person employed as District land registrar, the accused removed the restriction for the purpose of gain while he was aware that he had no authority to do so, and subsequently issued a title deed," part of the charge sheet reads.

He was released on a Sh100,000 cash bail. He will appear again on May 6.

