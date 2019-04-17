Former NLC Chair Swazuri arrested over graft

• A statement from DPP said EACC had received an anonymous report concerning irregular payments to NLC officials, private persons and entities.
• The DPP said the awarded sum was allegedly rejected by Swazuri.
Former NLC chairman Muhammad Swazuri has been arrested over allegations of irregular land compensation.
DPP Noordin Haji said he has sufficient evidence to charge Swazuri and 23 others over compensation claim to Tarnado carriers limited in respect to compulsory acquisition of land referenced MN/VI/3810.
The parcel of land in question is in Mombasa.
The DPP has directed that Swazuri and the 23 others be charged with Conspiracy to commit an economic crime, abuse of office and financial misconduct.
Other charges that face include fraudulent acquisition, dealing with suspect property and money laundering.
DPP Press Statement on Investigation at the National Land Commission ( Land reference MN/VI/3801) pic.twitter.com/kglhqjBDpW— ODPP_KE (@ODPP_KE) April 17, 2019
Among those lined up for prosecution include NLC Commissioner Emma Njogu, Deputy Director Valuation and taxation Joash Oindo, Director Valuation and Taxation Salome Munubi, Director Finance Francis Mugo and advocate Catherine Chege.
A statement from DPP said EACC had received an anonymous report concerning irregular payments to NLC officials, private persons and entities.
The Kenya National Highways and Safety Authority had requested NLC to compulsorily acquire land for Southern bypass and Kipevu new highway container terminal link road in October 2013.
As required by law, a valuation was undertaken and report prepared to indicate that the value of land in 2015 was Sh 34,501,110.
Following the valuation, an award was made to Tornado Carriers Limited for the sum.
The DPP said the awarded sum was allegedly rejected by Swazuri.
He is said to have instructed the director of valuation and taxation and another officer in the department.
American guardians file fresh application for missing child