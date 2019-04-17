Former NLC Chair Swazuri arrested over graft

Former NLC chairman Muhammad Swazuri has been arrested over allegations of irregular land compensation.

DPP Noordin Haji said he has sufficient evidence to charge Swazuri and 23 others over compensation claim to Tarnado carriers limited in respect to compulsory acquisition of land referenced MN/VI/3810.

The parcel of land in question is in Mombasa.

The DPP has directed that Swazuri and the 23 others be charged with Conspiracy to commit an economic crime, abuse of office and financial misconduct.

Other charges that face include fraudulent acquisition, dealing with suspect property and money laundering.