IRREGULAR LAND DEAL

Former NLC Chair Swazuri arrested over graft

In Summary

• A statement from DPP said EACC had received an anonymous report concerning irregular payments to NLC officials, private persons and entities.

• The DPP said the awarded sum was allegedly rejected by Swazuri.

Former NLC chairman Muhammad Swazuri has been arrested over allegations of irregular land compensation.
Former NLC chairman Muhammad Swazuri has been arrested over allegations of irregular land compensation.
Image: FILE

Former NLC chairman Muhammad Swazuri has been arrested over allegations of irregular land compensation.

DPP Noordin Haji said he has sufficient evidence to charge Swazuri and 23 others over compensation claim to Tarnado carriers limited in respect to compulsory acquisition of land referenced MN/VI/3810.

The parcel of land in question is in Mombasa.

 
 
 

The DPP has directed that Swazuri and the 23 others be charged with Conspiracy to commit an economic crime, abuse of office and financial misconduct.

Other charges that face include fraudulent acquisition, dealing with suspect property and money laundering. 

Among those lined up for prosecution include NLC Commissioner Emma Njogu, Deputy Director Valuation and taxation Joash Oindo, Director Valuation and Taxation Salome Munubi, Director Finance Francis Mugo and advocate Catherine Chege.

A statement from DPP said EACC had received an anonymous report concerning irregular payments to NLC officials, private persons and entities.

The Kenya National Highways and Safety Authority had requested NLC to compulsorily acquire land for Southern bypass and Kipevu new highway container terminal link road in October 2013.

As required by law, a valuation was undertaken and report prepared to indicate that the value of land in 2015 was Sh 34,501,110.

Following the valuation, an award was made to Tornado Carriers Limited for the sum.

 

The DPP said the awarded sum was allegedly rejected by Swazuri.

 
 

He is said to have instructed the director of valuation and taxation and another officer in the department.

More: 

Swazuri's deputy Abigail Mbagaya now under investigation

National Land Commission acting chairperson Abigail Mbagaya is now herself under investigation. One file was sent to the Director of Public ...
News
7 months ago

Audit: Massive procurement losses at Swazuri Land commission

An internal audit report has unearthed procurement irregularities at the National Land Commission. The report reveals inflation of tenders, ...
News
9 months ago

Lands boss Swazuri ‘to be charged’ over Ruaraka land scandal

Investigations have zeroed in on National Lands Commission chairman Mohammed Swazuri over the controversial payment of Sh1.5 billion compensation ...
News
10 months ago
by GILBERT KOECH News Reporter
News
17 April 2019 - 08:01

Most Popular

  1. American guardians file fresh application for missing child
    15h ago News

  2. Rogue cops harassing Nairobians detained
    40m ago News

  3. Hunger hangs over Kenya as rains fail
    9h ago News

  4. Former NLC Chair Swazuri arrested over graft
    1h ago News

  5. Uhuru Housing tax order unlawful, says FKE
    19h ago News

Latest Videos
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES