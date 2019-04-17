Rogue cops harassing Nairobians detained

A prison warder and three police officers who have allegedly been harassing residents in Nairobi's CBD have been detained for three days for investigations.

Prison warder Joseph Dida Gumi, Oliver Tambo Mayavi, Kevin Adanje and Duncan Wasike are attached to Kamukunji and Railways police stations.

Investigating officer William Kibue asked magistrate Muthoni Nzibe to grant them five days.

They are being investigated for robbery with violence and were arrested on Monday evening.

Police said they need time to record a statement from a witness mentioned by the complainant.

Kibue says they will liaise with the Prisons Department and arrest other suspects at large.

The investigating police also said they need time to for an identification parade.

The police said the men are dangerous and a flight risk and if released before completion of investigations. They said they may interfere with witnesses.

Kibue said more complainants who have been harassed by the suspects are yet to record statements and they expect more to come forward.

The court heard that the investigations are very complex.